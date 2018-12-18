Lifestyle

Support pours in for Tamaryn Green post Miss Universe

By Jessica Levitt - 18 December 2018 - 12:07
Miss SA Tamaryn Green.
Image: Instagram

Fans have rallied behind Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green after she was crowned the first runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant over the weekend.

Tamaryn was all kinds of goals as she made it to the top two‚ eventually placing second in the beauty competition. Miss Philippines Catriona Grey was crowned the winner.

The South African beauty has been inundated with support from fans across the globe. Back home‚ her beauty queen squad has shown their support to Tamaryn‚ with many former Miss SA's taking to Instagram to share how proud they were of her.

