Gidani chairman set to lose luxury SUV

Professor Bongani Augustine Khumalo, chairman of former lottery retailer Gidani, is on the brink of losing his luxury Lexus SUV, because he allegedly doesn't have enough ama-millions to pay for it.

Toyota Financial Services (TFS) applied for a court order in the Johannesburg High Court two weeks ago, to attach the respected businessman's vehicle and cancel the sale agreement.

They have also applied for a judgment against the former Transnet board chairman and if granted, he would not be able to purchase anything on credit.

According to the papers, which Sunday World has seen, Khumalo was granted a car finance loan of more than R1,2m to buy the sleeky 2014 Toyota Lexus LX570. The loan ballooned to over R1,4m after he was granted a credit life insurance of about R330,000.

Khumalo, a former SABC and Anglo Platinum board member, was expected to pay more than R23,000 in monthly instalments for a period of 60 months, but allegedly failed to do so.

The papers show that the former deputy CEO of Eskom was in arrears of over R90,000 after allegedly defaulting on payments for at least four months.

"A certificate of balance signed by Given Jabulani Khoza in his capacity as legal manager at the Specialised Collections Unit of the plaintiff (Toyota Financial Services) certifies that as at date thereof defendant in breach of the agreement is in arrears in the amount of R97,471,06. The full outstanding balance due to the plaintiff in terms of the agreement is R302,875,32.

The papers also state that TFS dragged Khumalo to court after he allegedly failed to refer his failure to pay for the car to the debt counsellor as required by the contracted he signed.