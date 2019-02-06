SABC official 'resigns' over missing petty cash
The SABC's Mpumalanga provincial office has been accused by staff of protecting an employee who allegedly stole the broadcaster's petty cash.
An amount of R12,300.39 vanished from the office's coffers on New Years' Eve while financial clerk Nondumiso Cele, was on duty.
Employees said despite bringing the matter to management's attention, and their confirmation through an internal investigation that indeed the money was looted, Cele was allowed to continue handling the petty cash when she returned to work in January.
"She only received an email informing her that an amount of R12,300.39 could not be accounted for. But she was not asked any questions," said an employee.
Sunday World understands Cele resigned on January 28, after her colleagues demanded that the matter be resolved.
Human resources issued an e-mail to staff members on the same day informing them about Cele's decision to resign which Sunday World has seen.
"The email did not say anything about her paying back the money," said another employee.
One of the staff members said they were not satisfied with the way management dealt with the matter.
Cele refused to comment.
Meanwhile, general manager of SABC Mpumalanga Francois de Villiers has been accused of trbalism by fellow staff member Muntu Khanyile, who objects to being addressed as "Mr KwaZulu-Natal".
Neo Momudu, spokesperson of the SABC, said: The SABC did not receive a formal complaint on the matter, however we have since established that [it] was dealt with amicably between the parties concerned, with an apology having been offered and accepted.
"We do not condone acts of tribalism... and/or racism."
De Villiers said: "I can't comment on all the issues you are rasing."
Momodu also confirmed Cele's resignation following an investigation which implicated her on allegations of theft.