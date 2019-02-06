SABC official 'resigns' over missing petty cash

The SABC's Mpumalanga provincial office has been accused by staff of protecting an employee who allegedly stole the broadcaster's petty cash.

An amount of R12,300.39 vanished from the office's coffers on New Years' Eve while financial clerk Nondumiso Cele, was on duty.

Employees said despite bringing the matter to management's attention, and their confirmation through an internal investigation that indeed the money was looted, Cele was allowed to continue handling the petty cash when she returned to work in January.

"She only received an email informing her that an amount of R12,300.39 could not be accounted for. But she was not asked any questions," said an employee.

Sunday World understands Cele resigned on January 28, after her colleagues demanded that the matter be resolved.

Human resources issued an e-mail to staff members on the same day informing them about Cele's decision to resign which Sunday World has seen.