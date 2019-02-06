Durban mayor orders investigation after media barred from DA briefing

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has poured cold water on allegations that she ordered metro police to stop journalists from attending a DA media briefing at the Durban city hall on Tuesday.

Her office said in a statement on Wednesday that she had been inundated with calls from leaders and members of various political parties seeking clarity over the reports alleging that she issued a directive to the city's police to stop media from attending the hearing.

"From the outset, we wish to assure the people of SA that mayor Gumede has reiterated her commitment towards working with the members of the media to inform the public at large about the socio-economic and political developments in eThekwini municipality.