SABC top boss resigns

Ukhozi FM station manager and acting SABC provincial general manager in KZN, Bonga Mpanza, has called it quits.

The long-serving radio man handed in his resignation letter to SABC's head of provinces Leuba Ramakgolo, the human resources office and to head of radio Nada Wochela on Friday, informing them of his decision to leave the public broadcaster.

However, those in the know say Mpanza's hasty exit came two days after he was implicated in wrongdoing by an internal forensic investigation by the SABC.

SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu confirmed Mpanza's resignation and that the decision came after a forensic investigation implicated him in wrongdoing.

"The SABC confirms that Mr Mpanza resigned from the SABC following an internal forensic investigation which found evidence of wrongdoing. Management asserts that Ukhozi FM is stable as there is currently an acting station manager and programme manager who are managing the day-to-day operations of Ukhozi FM," said Momodu.

Also deemed central to Mpanza's decision is believed to be the SABC's disciplinary hearing outcome that saw Zandile Tembe, Ukhozi FM's programmes manager and Mpanza's second-in-command, slapped with a mere written warning by the SABC.