SABC mutes daily show Real Talk

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 31 January 2019 - 08:15
Azania Mosaka took over as host of the show last year.
Image: John Liebenberg

SABC has officially pulled the plug on popular talk show Real Talk on SABC3.

Following months of speculation, the public broadcaster confirmed in a statement yesterday that the show that first aired in July 2016 will not return for its fifth season.

Reruns of season four episodes currently air in its Monday to Friday time slot of 6pm. The show is expected to air its last episode at the beginning of March.

"The decision was taken following the new direction which the channel will be taking," spokesperson Neo Momodu said.

"The SABC will communicate what programme will take over that slot in due course."

The SABC3 show's jarring demise started in June when host Anele Mdoda quit to focus on "personal projects and career prospects".

Veteran radio and TV personality Azania Mosaka then took over as host.

The show under Mdoda's reign scooped best talk show at the 2017 South African Film and Television Awards (Safta).

Among some of its memorable moments includes the controversial tête-à-tête with minister Bathabile Dlamini that was overshadowed by reports that the department of social development had paid R500,000 for Dlamini to appear on the show.

