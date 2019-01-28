Has SABC axed its political editor?

The SABC has apparently shown its political editor, Dumisani Hlophe the door - barely five months into the job.

Sowetan has learnt that Hlophe, who has not been at work recently, had being released from his contract during probation as the SABC exercised its right to terminate his employment contract due to alleged poor performance.

Hlophe had allegedly taken special leave, but insiders at the public broadcaster have confirmed that he was not returning and that had been communicated to him.

He only began his tenure as political editor: SABC News and Current Affairs on September 3.

Despite numerous attempts for his side of the story since last week, Hlophe had not responded to Sowetan requests for comment by the time of going to print.