SABC insists CEO has not resigned, but mum on reports board members have stepped down

The SABC has dismissed reports that its CEO Madoda Mxakwe has resigned.

However, the broadcaster did not deny speculation that at least three board members had stepped down after clashing with communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over planned retrenchments at the cash-strapped corporation.

“The SABC has noted media reports speculating that three members of the SABC board have resigned. The relevant and correct authority to comment on SABC board resignations is the presidency,” said SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu.

“The SABC can, however, confirm that its group CEO Madoda Mxakwe has not resigned and therefore speculations on his resignation are false,” she said.