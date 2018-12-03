Tears flow as HHP's son Leano buries mom

HHP's late ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Lerato Khanye, was laid to rest in Midrand on Friday.

Her burial comes four weeks after the burial of HHP on November 6. The famous rapper born Jabulani Tsambo committed suicide on October 24 at his Joburg home in Randburg. This leaves their 13-year-old son Leano orphaned.

Khanye's funeral service was held at Alexsan-Kopano Community Hall, and was attended by friends and colleagues from Generations: The Legacy, where she was a scriptwriter. The soapie's producer Mfundi Vundla spoke highly about her talent. Vundla also revealed how she was saddened by the passing of her son's father and how he tried to comfort her.

"After the passing of her son's father... she came to my office to tell me. I told her that one thing that justified her life at that moment was her son. She agreed that she had to be strong for her son," he said.

Vundla kept glancing at Leano, who throughout the service buried his head between his knees to avoid media cameras.

"To Leano, when people offer a hand of love and support you should accept it. You are a result of great people; your father was a sterling musician and your mother was a sterling artist," he said.

Vundla also shared the professional moments he had with the deceased.