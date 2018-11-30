'Bring back religious studies', say mourners at slain grade 1 pupil's funeral

Religious education should be brought back to class. This was a call made at the memorial service for Shelton Karuweruwe, a seven-year-old boy who was stabbed to death last week.

The grade 1 pupil at Dikeledi Makapanstad Primary School in Makapanstad, North West, was stabbed to death at his school's toilets allegedly by a 17-year-old boy from a local high school.

During the service held at his school yesterday, Shelton was described as a boy with a beautiful smile by her grade 1 class teacher Malebo Modiselle.

"He was such a good boy. He never even asked to go to the toilets during classes. Unfortunately, that is where he took his last breath," Modiselle said.

She added though Shelton was bright, he often struggled to write his surname.

"He would come and gently ask me to help him write his surname."

Sadtu regional chairperson Amos Diale also called for the return of religious studies at schools.

Shelton had already finished his exams and he got 75% for Tswana, 100% for maths, 88% for life skills and 95% for English. His service was attended by pupils from different schools in the area.

An 18-year-old grade 11 pupil from Mmankala Technical High School, a classmate of the suspect, said the arrested pupil used to be humble but became awkward and violent after the second term.

"The other time he peed into a 2-litre plastic bottle in front of everyone in class.

"At times he would come to class wearing a pink gown with nothing underneath," he said.

The deceased boy's father, Roy Karuweruwe, said the suspect's family had not visited his family.

"It's very difficult for us as family to think that we would never see his smile again. The house is quiet without him... he was my last-born child," he said.

Zororo Phumulani Funeral Services has offered to repatriate Shelton's body back to Zimbabwe where he'll be buried tomorrow. The owner, Edwin Anderson also offered to build a computer lab at the school in honour of Shelton.