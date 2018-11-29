Hundreds turn up for memorial service of slain grade 1 pupil

Pupils from Mmankala Technical High School, where the suspect was in grade 11, took to the stage to render a church song. School principal Willy Modise said it is sad Shelton’s life ended in the toilets when his parents had enrolled him to get education.

“Unfortunately on that particular day the child could not go back home alive and prepare himself once again for school the following day. A school should be a refuge against cold winters and hot weather conditions, a university of life, a perfect place to escape all the troubles and tribulations of the world," said Modise.

"We don’t know how the suspect gained access to the school, however, according to rumours he slept at the graveyard and at 3am left for the school. We also heard that he had been stalking the child as he had been to the school twice before."

The suspect was expected to make his third appearance in the Moretele Magistrate's Court on Thursday.