News

Media mogul faces mountain of debt with printing group

By AUBREY MOTHOMBENI - 18 November 2018 - 10:40
Businesswoman Khanyi Chijioke's media company, Ndalo Media, is facing liquidation after failing to keep up with its printing costs, forcing CTP Prtinters to take the company to court.
Businesswoman Khanyi Chijioke's media company, Ndalo Media, is facing liquidation after failing to keep up with its printing costs, forcing CTP Prtinters to take the company to court.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Former TV news reader- turned businesswoman Khanyi Chijioke's media empire faces liquidation over a R13m debt allegedly owed to printers.

The media mogul's company Ndalo Media was taken to the high court in Johannesburg by CTP Printers last week following her company's alleged failure to keep up with payments for the printing of her publications, including SAA in flight magazine Sawubona, Destiny, Destiny Man, Elle and Elle Decoration.

According to CTP Printers' financial manager David Martin's affidavit, the debt in question was accumulated between 2016 and this year. 

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We love each other!’ Kelly Khumalo kisses Chad Da Don
How lives are changing in prison... one matric exam at a time
X