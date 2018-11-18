Media mogul faces mountain of debt with printing group

Former TV news reader- turned businesswoman Khanyi Chijioke's media empire faces liquidation over a R13m debt allegedly owed to printers.

The media mogul's company Ndalo Media was taken to the high court in Johannesburg by CTP Printers last week following her company's alleged failure to keep up with payments for the printing of her publications, including SAA in flight magazine Sawubona, Destiny, Destiny Man, Elle and Elle Decoration.

According to CTP Printers' financial manager David Martin's affidavit, the debt in question was accumulated between 2016 and this year.

