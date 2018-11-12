Zuma's backer sells property

ANC MP and whip on the standing committee on the auditor-general, Zephrona Sizani Dubazana first told Sunday World that the purpose of her court application was to allow transfer of the property into the Jacob Zuma Family Trust to be completed.

However, she changed her tune after we informed her that we had seen the court papers.

Dubazana confirmed the rental agreement was signed by Khulubuse to allow former president Jacob Zuma and his family to occupy her property.

"Jacob Zuma and his family are still living at the house. If you make a turn at the house, you should be able to see them."

She also confirmed that Khulubuse had tried to buy the property from her in 2009, and failed to raise the R7.5m they had agreed on as a purchase price.

"I then entered into an agreement with Khulubuse's trust to rent the place from me. All negotiations were attended to by my lawyer because I was always busy."