ANC MP takes Zuma's family to court over notorious Joburg house

The honeymoon of the relationship between former President Jacob Zuma and his benefactor of many years Zephrona Sizani Dubazana is over.

This after Dubazana approached the South Gauteng High Court this week to gain access to the controversial Joburg house that Zuma lived in when he was fired by former president Thabo Mbeki as deputy president in 2005.

It was in the same house that Zuma was alleged to have raped a woman in November of that year. Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo, known as Khwezi during the rape trial, died in 2016. Zuma was acquitted of the rape charge in 2006, a year before he became ANC president.

The house appears to have been used primarily by Zuma's children with his late wife Kate Mantsho, Phumzile and Vusi. Vusi died this year.

