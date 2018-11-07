Zuma's lawyer accuses DA, EFF of trying to score political points

Masuku said: "This application is meant to disrupt Mr Zuma's preparation for the trial; now he has to spend resources defending the agreement [to fund his legal fees] which has a great deal in helping him defend himself. If the court agrees with the DA and the EFF, that decision will be celebrated at political rallies and parliament. The court must not be drawn into being used in political strategies."

He said the court "is not entitled to make far-reaching conclusions" that the charges [Zuma is facing in the arms deal case] were not as a result of him performing his duties... or matters within his scope of employment. "This court should leave that to the Pietermaritzburg High Court."