Zuma's lawyer accuses DA, EFF of trying to score political points
Former president Jacob Zuma's legal representative has argued that the current court application by the DA and EFF aimed at having Zuma repay millions of state funding for his legal costs is merely aimed at disrupting his preparation for his upcoming arms deal trial.
Advocate Thabani Masuku appealed to the full bench of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to avoid being used in matters that belong in political rallies.
Masuku said: "This application is meant to disrupt Mr Zuma's preparation for the trial; now he has to spend resources defending the agreement [to fund his legal fees] which has a great deal in helping him defend himself. If the court agrees with the DA and the EFF, that decision will be celebrated at political rallies and parliament. The court must not be drawn into being used in political strategies."
He said the court "is not entitled to make far-reaching conclusions" that the charges [Zuma is facing in the arms deal case] were not as a result of him performing his duties... or matters within his scope of employment. "This court should leave that to the Pietermaritzburg High Court."