'Too late to refute Zuma's legal bills'

Former president Jacob Zuma's lawyers have dismissed the DA and the EFF's bid to force him to pay back millions of rand in legal costs as lacking "reasonable explanation" to challenge a decision taken 12 years ago.

Zuma's lawyer advocate Thabani Masuku asked the North Gauteng high court in Pretoria yesterday to dismiss the parties' application for Zuma to pay back the money he used towards his legal costs on cases relating to the arms deal saga.

The EFF estimated that more than R30m of taxpayers' money was used to fund Zuma's legal costs.

Masuku said the application by the two parties fell way outside the 180 days allowed for the review of administrative decisions.