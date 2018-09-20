Mduduzi Manana not off the hook

Former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana is not yet out of the woods as police have now confirmed that they are still investigating the case of assault opened by his domestic worker.

On Wednesday, police provincial spokesperson colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed to Sowetan that the case was still active and being investigated.

"Yes, I can confirm that the case is still under investigation. Once the investigation has been finalised it will be handed to the authorities that make decisions whether to prosecute or not," Dlamini said.

This comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew charges against Manana on July 23.