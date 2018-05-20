City life far hasn't changed Thamsanqa Mkhize

Living in far-off Cape Town has not changed the traditionalist in Thamsanqa Mkhize.

The Cape Town City right back grew up in KwaXimba, a rural area near Cato Ridge - between Durban and Pietermaritzburg. And by his own admission, he is a traditionalist who has not been influenced by modern trends.

He still practises all the traditions he grew up with, like slaughtering goats during traditional ceremonies.

"Being a footballer has not changed who I am. I am still a local boy when I am at home. I go to the veld to look after my father's cattle. I am a traditionalist, I listen and dance to maskandi music and I still perform rituals like most Zulus.

"At home, we slaughter goats for rituals," Mkhize said.

"I live in Cape Town, yes, but that does not mean I have forgotten that I am a rural boy.

"Ngisewumfana okhuliswe ngesintu (I am still that boy who was taught traditional values). I will not change."

In numerous orthodox Zulu households, as an unmarried son, when your father is still alive, all the material possessions you acquire when you are working, especially livestock, are put under your father's name.

Mkhize's mènage is no different in observing those customs. His wealth is his family's.