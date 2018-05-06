Homeboy Puleng Tlolane keeps it humble back in 'ZB'

You can take the boy out of the village, but you cannot take the village out of the boy.

This saying applies to Puleng Tlolane of Polokwane City and it fits him perfectly.

Born in Zebediela in Limpopo 27 years ago, Tlolane has been a professional footballer for some years now and is currently on the books of Polokwane City.

But when he goes back home he remains a humble young man and likes hearing old tales from one of his relatives, Mary Tlolane, who's like a grandmother to him.

"My real grandmother passed on in 1998, but she [Mary] is part of the family and I call her my grandmother.

"We are very close," Tlolane tells Sunday World.

"I have four brothers and I'm the last born.

"I'm the closest to her," he said .

Yes, it takes a village to raise a child and the attacking midfielder sees to it that the people in his village don't have a negative view of him.