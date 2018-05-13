Yeye's skill stretches to the kitchen
So confident is Reneilwe Letsholonyane in his culinary skills that he has challenged fellow footballers in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to a cook-off.
Letsholonyane, who is married to radio and TV personality Mpho Maboi, enjoys spending his days at home in the kitchen cooking for his wife and two kids, daughter Keneilwe and son Thato.
"I enjoy cooking for my family," he said. "I can whip up many dishes but my favourites are dishes that include fish or chicken.
"It's a way of de-stressing, it's a way of taking the mind off football and focusing on making the best tasting food.
"I think I would win if there was a cooking competition in the PSL.
"And my skills in the kitchen are not just limited to the pot, I also like baking and being creative with food."
The SuperSport United midfielder does not live the typical fast-paced and glitzy life of many of his colleagues.
"I am a family man and I have never been the type of person to go out a lot or be all over the place. I enjoy spending time with my wife and kids.
The 35-year-old believes another key aspect of his life that has kept his feet on the ground is his spirituality.
On Sundays, when free, he can be found at church in Soweto praise singing. "It has contributed to me staying grounded and it was a personal choice; it has taken my spiritual journey to another level," he added.
"I enjoy singing with the congregation because it is a form of worship. The good thing is that you don't have to have a beautiful voice.