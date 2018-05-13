Yeye's skill stretches to the kitchen

So confident is Reneilwe Letsholonyane in his culinary skills that he has challenged fellow footballers in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to a cook-off.

Letsholonyane, who is married to radio and TV personality Mpho Maboi, enjoys spending his days at home in the kitchen cooking for his wife and two kids, daughter Keneilwe and son Thato.

"I enjoy cooking for my family," he said. "I can whip up many dishes but my favourites are dishes that include fish or chicken.

"It's a way of de-stressing, it's a way of taking the mind off football and focusing on making the best tasting food.

"I think I would win if there was a cooking competition in the PSL.

"And my skills in the kitchen are not just limited to the pot, I also like baking and being creative with food."