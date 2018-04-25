Lehasa Moloi opts for financial freedom instead of TV roles

Popular actor and heart-throb Lehasa Moloi has gone from starving to declining acting gigs.

Just this past week, the former Rockville actor, who was down and out in 2011, declined a prominent role on Isidingo.

It's not the first time the star actor has passed up an opportunity of a lifetime - he said he was offered a role in Mzansi's biggest soapie, Generations: The Legacy, in 2014, but declined.

Lehasa, 31, said his reasons for declining the Isidingo role was because he was taking a hiatus from the small screen to focus on becoming a property mogul.

"I read a book by Robert Kiyosaki called Rich Dad, and amongst other things it introduced me to the concept of financial freedom.

"From then I got really serious about my businesses and property, with the aim of being financially free," he said.

He said entrepreneurship and property investment and development have always been his core interests.

"Initially, together with investors, I'll be buying and refurbishing residential property with the aim of leasing it out and selling it," he said.

Lehasa broke his acting virginity in 2009 when he was cast in Spud: The Movie as PJ Luthuli. He then joined Muvhango. However, things started falling apart soon afterwards as jobs dried up.

He had first-hand experience of the harsh realities of the entertainment industry as he struggled to get a job, leaving him broke and depressed. Things got so bad that he went back to his mother's house.