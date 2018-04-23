Filmmaker Khalo Matabane fights back on sexual misconduct claims

Award-winning TV director Khalo Matabane, who was recently accused of sexual misconduct, is taking legal action against his accusers as no criminal case was opened against him.

Matabane's sexual misconduct allegations broke on social media last week after two women posted on Twitter.

Matabane, who directed the award-winning drama series When We Were Black, confirmed in a text message yesterday that one of the women had received his lawyer's letter.

He refused to say whether he knew the girls "personally".

One of the women wrote on Twitter that she met Matabane with her friend when they were auditioning for his drama series.

"He asked for our details and a week later he called, asking if we could come visit him.

"He then started sending weird sexual and dark texts."

The second woman alleged Matabane had raped her in 2010 during the Fifa World Cup tournament.