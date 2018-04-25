ANN7 staff show boss Manyi middle finger

Some employees at Africa News Network 7 (ANN7) have refused to resign following their affiliation with a rival television station.

They said they wanted ANN7 boss Mzwanele Manyi to fire them instead.

This comes after upcoming TV news station Vila Kasi released a statement with the names of their workers, the majority of whom were poached from ANN7.

The channel, which would be based in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, posted on its social media pages the names and job positions of staff members due to go on air in August.