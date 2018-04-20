Yobe reveals new side of celebrated actor Siyabonga Thwala

Award-winning actor Siyabonga Thwala's new hard-hitting prison reality show, Yobe, is a must-see tear-jerker that will open your mind.

Beautiful but devastating to watch, powerful and poignant, a great lesson in reconciliation, healing and peace. That's the overall consensus after the show premiered on Mzansi Magic.

The 13-part docu-series follows the intense journey of prisoners seeking forgiveness from victims or families of victims they have wronged. Trained Correctional Services facilitators and social workers are involved throughout the mediation.

"The idea was triggered by the amount of violence and the anger we have been experiencing in this country.

"So I thought maybe we need healing. Yobe basically translate to 'I'm Sorry' in

Zulu," Thwala explains.

"All the episodes are very emotional and touching. You know, the crime you might think is small ... the impact on the victim is something else."

Yobe is the brainchild of the 48-year-old Umlazi-born megastar, who hosts and

narrates the show strictly in isiZulu. It is a labour of love that Thwala has been working on for the past four years.