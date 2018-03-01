Niniola: 'Maradona' erases pain of rejection

The hit song Maradona, which gained momentum during the festive period, is still making waves.

It's hard to imagine that the vocalist behind the song, Niniola Apata, was once a reject.

Maradona has topped several charts across Africa, with the video and second single, Sicker, having a combined 3.8 million views on YouTube alone.

The Nigerian songstress says when she and her team put the song together, they had no idea it would be a success.

The song is off her debut album, This Is Me.

She named the song after Diego Maradona, the legendary Argentinian footballer.

"The song is about the player and the girl who can't have any more of his behaviour. In the song I likened the player to Maradona, who is known for his dribbling skills," she said.