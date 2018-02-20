Zakes Bantwini's journey in music has seen him go through the most and at his hardest point he was pushed to make music for his survival.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE he said it has all built up to the ambitious man he is today.

Zakes‚ whose latest album has been receiving international acclaim‚ said he was glad he got to a point where he wasn't making music just to survive.

He explained that he also wasn't looking to compete on small stages anymore.

"Right now‚ I can't be satisfied with just being number one only in SA. I've already been number one here. I've been the talk of the town and had a song that people cross over into the new year with. I am no longer about competing in small circles on small stages‚ mine is to plant South African music in the world."

He said with Love‚ Light and Music 2‚ he had more freedom and remembered a time where he didn't have that luxury.