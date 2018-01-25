Ntsepa Molebatsi: Making magic on big stage

The Lion King has become a classic of sorts, and the theatre production is even better than the animation, as you see the characters come alive.

One magical character that's a joy to watch as she mesmerises us with wisdom and humour is Rafiki.

And actress Ntsepa Molebatsi does the role justice.

Molebatsi, 35, is part of the all-South African cast that is celebrating the play in the Giraffe Tour as part of their 20-year celebrations.

The show will run for two years in Singapore and Seoul, Daegu, Busan (all in South Korea) and Taipei (Taiwan).

It premieres in Manila, (Philippines) in March.