Patience, prayer pays off for Moshe Ndiki

After struggling for more than a year for gigs, actor and video entertainer Moshe Ndiki has featured on two Mzansi Magic shows simultaneously.

The openly gay former guest presenter on MTVBase Africa, host of Vuzu Amp and V-Entertainment was last seen on the small screen in 2016.

But Ndiki, 25, made a dramatic comeback as the host of the reality dating show, Uyang'thanda Na?, late last year.

He also burst onto the set of The Queen, playing Prince, the gay PA of star character Harriet Khoza.

Khoza is portrayed by the telenovela's co-executive producer, Connie Ferguson, head of the production house, Ferguson Films.

"I had just bought a car when I became jobless. I had a rough time. It was like the world had come crashing down on me," said Ndiki.

"But because I am a God-fearing man, I believed this was meant to be and better things would come my way some day. I was also of the view that it was a phase and would pass.