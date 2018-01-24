Patience, prayer pays off for Moshe Ndiki
After struggling for more than a year for gigs, actor and video entertainer Moshe Ndiki has featured on two Mzansi Magic shows simultaneously.
The openly gay former guest presenter on MTVBase Africa, host of Vuzu Amp and V-Entertainment was last seen on the small screen in 2016.
But Ndiki, 25, made a dramatic comeback as the host of the reality dating show, Uyang'thanda Na?, late last year.
He also burst onto the set of The Queen, playing Prince, the gay PA of star character Harriet Khoza.
Khoza is portrayed by the telenovela's co-executive producer, Connie Ferguson, head of the production house, Ferguson Films.
"I had just bought a car when I became jobless. I had a rough time. It was like the world had come crashing down on me," said Ndiki.
"But because I am a God-fearing man, I believed this was meant to be and better things would come my way some day. I was also of the view that it was a phase and would pass.
"God answered my prayers and here I am, working. "The schedule is hectic, [but] I can't complain because I chose this craft. It's nothing short of amazing."
East London-born Ndiki said he was grateful to his mother, Lilana.
"She has been very supportive. Even during the time I was not working and was contemplating going back home, she told me 'hang in there, something will eventually come up'.
"You know mos, being raised by a single mom, they always want the best for their kids, but my mom did not push me to study to become a doctor or lawyer or anything of that sort. "But then I feared asking her to study acting. When I did, she was receptive and I thank her for that."
Ndiki said the cast of the The Queen is "fabulous" to work with and he is not judged by his sexuality.
"My mission is to please Harriet as her PA. I am always looking after her, making sure she is comfortable and her needs are taken care of," said Ndiki of his role on The Queen.
Other fans too, of the second season of Uyang'thanda Na?, have warmed up to the City Varsity BA in Performing Arts graduate's style of presenting the dating show; they love his showmanship as well as his mannerisms.
Ndiki said: "It's been great working alongside this TV crew.
"I grew up knowing her as Karabo Moroka [Ferguson's revered character on SABC1 soapie, Generations]. Now I am rubbing shoulders with her as colleagues. Unbelievable."