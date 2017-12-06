Entertainment

Thembisa Mdoda dance moves to dazzle TV show

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 06 December 2017 - 09:31
Thembisa Mdoda will be taking part in 'Dancing with the Stars SA'. / Supplied
Thembisa Mdoda will be taking part in 'Dancing with the Stars SA'. / Supplied

Former Our Perfect Wedding presenter Thembisa Mdoda is set to razzle-dazzle on the inaugural season of Dancing with the Stars SA.

Mdoda is the first celebrity contestant confirmed to take part in the dance reality show set to debut on M-Net on Sunday, February 4 2018.

Veteran actor Frank Opperman is also confirmed to take part in the show.

"I have always wanted to be part of Dancing with the Stars," Mdoda excitedly gushed in a statement.

"In the past, I'd watch the show, practice the steps and give myself 10 out of 10. I am so excited and can't wait to make new memories. Mostly, I'm eager to learn some new steps and to have fun."

Mdoda is following in the footsteps of her younger sister Anele, who in 2008 took part in season five of Strictly Come Dancing. She finished in fourth place.

Much like SABC's Strictly Come Dancing, the show will see 12 untrained local celebrities team up with skilled professional Latin and Ballroom dancers to shake what their mommas gave them.

Radio and television personality Tracey Lange as well as heart-throb Chris Jaftha will host the show.

