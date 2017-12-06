Thembisa Mdoda dance moves to dazzle TV show

Former Our Perfect Wedding presenter Thembisa Mdoda is set to razzle-dazzle on the inaugural season of Dancing with the Stars SA.

Mdoda is the first celebrity contestant confirmed to take part in the dance reality show set to debut on M-Net on Sunday, February 4 2018.

Veteran actor Frank Opperman is also confirmed to take part in the show.

"I have always wanted to be part of Dancing with the Stars," Mdoda excitedly gushed in a statement.

"In the past, I'd watch the show, practice the steps and give myself 10 out of 10. I am so excited and can't wait to make new memories. Mostly, I'm eager to learn some new steps and to have fun."