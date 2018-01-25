Seven found guilty of murdering teen over stolen TV set

A Limpopo mother says she will never forgive seven men found guilty of killing her son over a TV set.

Aniki Rammala, from Ga-Mathibela outside Lebowakgomo, told the Polokwane High Court during sentencing

proceedings yesterday that she would never accept the men's apology because of the brutal manner in which they killed her 19-year-old son Bokang Rammala.

"I was hurt and I'm still hurt. They killed him despite his denial of any knowledge about the stolen [plasma] TV. I lost my only son, whom I thought would change the future of the family and that of his siblings for the better," she said.

One of his killers, Japhta Rachidi, 25, an LLB graduate from the University of Limpopo, said he was willing to approach the Rammala family and apologise.