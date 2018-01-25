Seven found guilty of murdering teen over stolen TV set
A Limpopo mother says she will never forgive seven men found guilty of killing her son over a TV set.
Aniki Rammala, from Ga-Mathibela outside Lebowakgomo, told the Polokwane High Court during sentencing
proceedings yesterday that she would never accept the men's apology because of the brutal manner in which they killed her 19-year-old son Bokang Rammala.
"I was hurt and I'm still hurt. They killed him despite his denial of any knowledge about the stolen [plasma] TV. I lost my only son, whom I thought would change the future of the family and that of his siblings for the better," she said.
One of his killers, Japhta Rachidi, 25, an LLB graduate from the University of Limpopo, said he was willing to approach the Rammala family and apologise.
"If the court gives us suspended sentences, I will buy a tombstone for his grave, and if the family had already bought one, I will compensate them for the expenses," he said.
Five of the seven men - Rachidi; Malesela Vuma, 23; Lesiba Matlala, 33; Moruti Mojela, 27; and Raubase Kgohlo, 31 - were sentenced to 20-years imprisonment for murder, kidnapping and assault. Kgohlo is a school teacher.
The other two men, Marothi Tswai, 26, and Thabo Makopo, 31, were sentenced to 15-years imprisonment for murder and assault.
In October 2016, Bokang and his friend Kgaogelo Masemola were ferrying water in a donkey cart in Ga-Mathibela village when they were approached by a group of men in several vehicles. Bokang was then taken to a secluded area near the
Lepelle-Nkumpi Dam where he was severely assaulted.
Judge Francis Kganyago said although Rachidi and Kgohlo were educated people, they led the mob in the assault.
"They didn't try to stop the violence, but were leading the pack," he said.