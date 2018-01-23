A new drama shining the spotlight on the effects of infidelity and patriarchy on communities‚ particularly black communities‚ is keeping viewers on the edge of their seats and the lead man Saint Seseli is proud to be part of the cast.

The actor told TshisaLIVE that while iKhaya tells a story that is all too familiar to most black communities‚ it's one that hasn't been explored on TV.

He said he knew it would spark debate and perhaps upset a few men.

"It's one of those topics that society has made taboo. It's never spoken about but everyone knows it happening. There's a folk saying that 'monna ke selepe wa kadimisana' (Pedi idiom meaning a man 'can' have multiple women) and stuff and this story focuses on it. It's exciting‚ it's also going to spark up debate that hopefully brings about revolution.