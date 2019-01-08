Jesse Duarte slams Institute of Race Relations poll as 'tactics of the enemy'

Encouraging party volunteers to win the hearts of the community ahead of the 2019 elections, Duarte reminded them to reach out across racial and religious lines and unite communities under the banner of the ANC. However, in order for the electorate to trust that the party has their best interests at heart, Duarte told leaders in the local structures and those deployed in government to always put the needs of the people first.

"In government we must not treat people like we are doing them a favour. We exist for the sole reason of serving the people. Do not donate people to the enemy, serve them with integrity.

"We are the ANC that goes door to door to hear the problems of our people and help them, not the ANC that will ride past in a convoy [while] people eat dust."

She punted the party's slogan of renewal, saying it meant a commitment to serving the people and not an office.

"The ANC branches here are weak, are only doing the work that pertains to the government, that is why people are leaving us and going to the IFP. That is why we are here to give you courage to be a formidable force. And make the ANC important to the lives of the people" Duarte added.