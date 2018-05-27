Time to tackle rugby racism head on

Former Springbok winger Ashwin Willemse's SuperSport studio's on-air rant and subsequent walkout, saying he would not be "patronised by two individuals who played in the " apartheid era" has reopened the never-healing wounds of racism in South African rugby.

Incidents to try and stifle transformation in rugby are well-documented, well before the time of the lily-white rugby under the notorious apartheid rugby boss Louis Luyt, to today's deliberate sidelining of black players during team selections by coaches.

Players have suffered in silence for fear of victimisation, only to speak out when their playing days are over, after enduring painful experiences of being treated as though they don't belong to the "green and gold" hierarchy.

Disgustingly, SuperSport henchman CEO Gideon Khobane, adamantly declared, even before the investigation into the Willemse incident had been completed that it was "not a racially motivated" incident.

The same Khobane, the head of the sports channels, who always has his boss, MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela, by his side whenever addressing the media. Can't he be trusted and left alone to do his job of putting the "record straight" and speaking his mind independently, without Mawela's interference?