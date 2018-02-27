'I almost died fighting Satan in my soul' - filmmaker Sibs Shongwe-La Mer

A brush with death that saw South African filmmaker Sibs Shongwe-La Mer clinging for life while in Brazil inspired his new project The Sound of Animals Fighting.

Born Sibusiso Mandla Shongwe in Johannesburg, the 27-year-old auteur writes to me from his Amsterdam apartment after a gym session. He points out that he's watching the light defrost from the rooftop of his studio window.

“After Necktie Youth came out I was really traumatised by having to stay in that space for a decade. I had lived that narrative for so long in my soul that I had killed off a lot of who I was to make it. I didn't do normal young people things,” he recounts.

“It was a nightmare. I felt completely drained... during the world tour, I had two near death suicide attempts and a lot of near death encounters. I used substances to try to die and not have a good time or party.

“I almost died in Brazil fighting Satan in my soul, burnt myself trying to reach the heavens… and in the fire that became my life I learnt that love and the people I have are all I have… so I wrote The Sound of Animals Fighting.”