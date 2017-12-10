Limpopo police on Sunday said they were investigating a case of rape after a hitchhiker was allegedly raped by two middle-aged women who had given him a lift.

The victim‚ a 25-year-old man‚ said he was picked up at around 7.45am on Saturday morning‚ said Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"The two women travelling with a sedan from Polokwane to Tzaneen‚ gave the victim a lift at a Polokwane hiking spot. They drove into the bushes in Makgoebaskloof‚ pointed him with firearms‚ forced him to drink a certain substance and subsequently [took turns] in raping him‚" said Ngoepe.