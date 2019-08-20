For some, it may be a simple toilet but, for others, the sacred space has broadened discussions about how toilets must be shared.

In private homes, toilets are shared without a care. But in public spaces, safety considerations have imposed gender-based restrictions which, in our changing society, are now being brought into question.

Put differently, should gay men be allowed to use women's toilets or is it time to do away with heteronormative demarcated toilets for just males and females? The question becomes even more complex when one looks at the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, asexual, queer/questioning and others (LGBTIAQ+) community in its broadest sense.

Sunday World reported last week that well-known Daveyton gay man Mpilo Ndlangamandla spent a few days in hospital after he was badly beaten, allegedly by burly bouncers at a local tavern, for using female toilets.

In South Africa, the LGBTIAQ+ community, which advocates for gender neutral restrooms, is generally required to conform to the heteronormative demarcation.

Should government-owned buildings and privately-owned properties used by the public be forced to reconsider and, if so, at whose cost?