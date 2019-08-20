Late mom's struggle spurs Ngidi's mental health drive

Former Metro FM marketing manager Happy Ngidi is using the pain of seeing her late mother suffer from dementia to help other South Africans to cope with mental illness.

Ngidi is doing her bit by delivering talks around the country as part of her community development work and her next stop will be Southern Sun in Hyde Park, Joburg tomorrow, where everyone is invited.

She said she was inspired by her late mother, who suffered seven stages of dementia for nine years.

"I initially wanted to have this talk last month because it was mental health awareness month but I had to postpone it because of a tight schedule.

"This is me giving back to the community because in the period we watched our mother slowly lose her memory, we had no-one to talk to or anyone that could relate. No-one around us understood this kind of illness," she said.