Buskaid to wow Joburg audience

Buskaid, born out of the tiniest corner of Soweto, has taken the world by storm.

The Diepkloof-based classical string ensemble has travelled the world 26 times to huge international acclaim in the UK, France, the US, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, New Zealand and many other countries.

It is also the only South African orchestra to have played at the BBC Proms and was subsequently named as one of the world's 10 most inspirational orchestras by the UK's Gramophone Magazine.

The Proms is an eight-week summer season of daily orchestral classical music concerts and other events held annually, predominantly in the Royal Albert Hall in central London.

"The Proms, founded in 1895, was an honour and a great privilege to not only attend but to perform at. Many musicians we have met all over the world always tell us how fortunate we are and how they have always wanted to play there," says violin and viola teacher Lesego Mokonoto.

Buskaid is the result of Rosemary Nalden's dream 22 years ago.

The viola player and teacher from England wanted to give children in the townships an opportunity to channel their creative energies by learning and playing classical music.