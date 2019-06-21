Artists join hands to host concert for refugees

Multi-instrumentalist and musician Pops Mohamed uses music to highlight the plight of refugees in SA.

Working together with veteran vocalists Sibongile Khumalo and Yvonne Chaka Chaka, storyteller Gcina Mhlophe, as well as the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra and Buskaid, the stars will stage the first global Concert for Refugees at Linder Auditorium in Parktown, tonight.

The concert is being held to mark the United Nations' World Refugee Day which was yesterday.

Mohamed explains that the Concert for Refugees will be staged through the help of Turquoise Harmony Institute, a Turkish civil society organisation. Proceeds will go towards supporting refugees in SA.

The music will be accompanied by a photography exhibition and a video presentation of refugee stories.

Mohamed, who has worked with both local and international musicians, explains that the idea of hosting a refugee concert in SA was motivated by xenophobic attacks.