A refuge to suffering Manas scales new highs

Apart from hosting Morning Live for almost 15 years, Leanne Manas has written a book, summitted Kilimanjaro and now represents SA as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR ).

She says the journey has taught her that even when the world throws evil at you, optimism in a better tomorrow reigns supreme. Her ambassadorship, announced two weeks ago, is her biggest achievement to date.

"Without a doubt. Working with refugees and trying to help where I can has opened my eyes and changed me forever. I have found the true resilience of the human spirit and the true meaning of life through the eyes of the most desperate people. The fact that they have managed to escape war and terror and find solace without owning a thing or having lost family along the way, is incredible! "

Her journey as a journalist led her on this path of philanthropy.

But Manas initially dreamt of becoming a radio DJ and studied drama. "It was the moment I first put my foot into a newsroom that I found my calling. My first job was at Radio 702. I started working at the traffic desk taking calls for accidents on the road. The desk was in the middle of the newsroom, so I was surrounded by [the] buzz. I worked really hard to land a job at the news desk working 'graveyard' shifts."

The 44-year-old joined the SABC2 Morning Live team in 2004 and admits she was reluctant about the job at first because she's not a "morning person".

Her most memorable interviews are with Oprah Winfrey and Nelson Mandela.