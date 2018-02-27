Nomzamo Mbatha gets hands on as UN refugee ambassador in Kenya
Nomzamo Mbatha on a trip to Nairobi, Kenya as ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Nomzamo posted videos and pictures to document and highlight her mission.
“At the end of life, what really matters is not what we bought but what we built, not what we got but what we shared, not our competence but our character, and not our success, but our significance. Live a life that matters. Live a life of love.” That’s what to #DoItLuQuLuQu is about🙏🏾 @luquluqutribe @unhcrpartnershipsafrica@refugees," she posted on her Instagram page.
What was once running from home because of a civil war, leaving all that you know and own, to changing the narrative of that race. Now running with athletes from around the world, running towards a greater purpose. Fueled by HOPE and no longer destitution. #DoItLuquLuqu @refugees @unhcrpartnershipsafrica @luquluqutribe . Fleeing home at the age of 8, walking for thousands of kilometers to seek refuge. Growing up in a refugee camp and by the age of 25, qualifying to race at The Olympics... despite and against all odds. That is the story of: . Yiech Pur Biel Rose Lokonyen Anjelina Lohalith Nadai Paulo Amotun Lokuro James Nyang Chengjiek
