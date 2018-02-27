Nomzamo Mbatha gets hands on as UN refugee ambassador in Kenya

Nomzamo Mbatha on a trip to Nairobi, Kenya as ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Nomzamo posted videos and pictures to document and highlight her mission.

“At the end of life, what really matters is not what we bought but what we built, not what we got but what we shared, not our competence but our character, and not our success, but our significance. Live a life that matters. Live a life of love.” That’s what to #DoItLuQuLuQu is about🙏🏾 @luquluqutribe @unhcrpartnershipsafrica@refugees," she posted on her Instagram page.