Will it be a merry or mediocre Christmas for South African shoppers?

Disappointing Black Friday spending suggests an uncertain outlook for Christmas season shopping, according to the PwC strategy and analysis team.

While more South Africans participated in the Black Friday shopping event in 2018 compared to the preceding year, the average spend per consumer dropped noticeably, the economists said on Thursday.

"Not only did South Africans spend less per person, the sentiment on social media around the sales event was sceptical," they added.

Two in three South Africans participated in Black Friday in 2018, an increase from a 54% participation rate in 2017. From an online perspective, BankservAfrica counted over 400,000 sales transactions - a 55% increase compared to last year. Similarly, Cyber Monday sales transactions increased by 36% this year to 176,595. In parallel, transactions per minute increased considerably on both days, according to Black Friday Global Analysis.

In contrast, electronic funds transfer (EFT) transaction values decreased by 19%. Retail management platform Vend reported that in-store retail spending in South Africa over the 2018 Black Friday shopping period decreased by 10% compared to last year, while volumes also saw a decrease of 2%.

On social media, consumers shared their view that the Black Friday sales offered disappointing price discounts and underwhelming offerings. Instead of discounts of up to 80% experienced in the US, for example, South Africans were offered discounts averaging 20% in stores and online, said the PwC report.