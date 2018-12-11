WATCH | Family 'steal' handbag in slick restaurant takeaway trick

You can keep the money and my daughter's Christmas present - just please return the handbag you took at a restaurant in Cape Town.

That was the plea by Louis Fourie, who wrote in a sarcastic Facebook post with video footage, showing how his wife’s handbag was "stolen" in a Spur restaurant at Tyger Valley shopping centre at the weekend.

"This wonderful family of three innocently took my wife’s handbag by mistake, [it] must be just a slight misjudgement on their side as this is the Rainbow Nation where everyone gets along. You can see ‘little Tommy’ turning around and taking my wife’s handbag by mistake. His mom must have one that looks the same. ?

"Then he passes to mommy love that also makes the same mistake. Now mommy feels in the giving mood and decides to donate the handbag to a best friend ‘Sister Act’ who promptly leaves to do some last minute Christmas shopping."