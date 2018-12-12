Retailers, malls gearing up for last-minute shoppers

South African malls are expecting a flurry of festive season shoppers to descend on their stores just before Christmas.

The South African Council of Shopping Centres (SACSC) conducted a snap survey among the country’s busiest malls and found that while Black Friday was a busy trading day, most are anticipating brisk business in the second half of December. The busiest days are likely to be just before Christmas.

Preston Gaddy, general manager of Sandton City, Johannesburg, said the days between December 16 and 23 were usually "bumper trading days" - but this was dependent on factors like weather and long weekends.