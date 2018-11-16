WATCH|Stogie T kill his freestyle performance on Sway this morning'

World famous radio host Sway Calloway had Tumi Molekane in his studio this morning and it was hot! Also known as Stogie T, he blew fans away with his freestyle verse. As a form of salutations on the show Sway in the morning has a segment where the artist in the hot seat gives a freestyle rap to end off their chat with Sway !

During the initial interview the rapper described what the music industry in South Africa is like and where local hip hop started.

Other South African artists who have been on the show before include Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest to name a few.