Top radio DJ refuses to let me see our child

The couple's lavish wedding was the talk of the town but now it has ended on a sour note.

The female DJ, who cannot be named to protect her minor child, is facing criminal charges laid by her husband and she had a protection order out against him.

In an interview with Sunday World on Wednesday, the husband confessed that problems in the marriage started after his wife gave birth to their son last year.

He said his wife struggled with postnatal depression after the birth of their son and it got worse after she left the hospital.

He said the DJ said she felt trapped having a child and this affected their marriage.

Baby M, who was diagnosed with a heart condition, could only be fed breast milk and he had to make sure that the child was fed because the depression made her not want to feed the baby.

"She never had a bond with our son," he said.

Furthermore, the husband found it strange that the DJ would never call to check on their baby while she was at work.