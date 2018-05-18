Actor Siyabonga Shibe used to ride around in a taxi with his cap over his face and often hidden from view‚ trying to avoid that dreaded and awkward question: "Why are you riding a taxi‚ if you are famous?"

The former Gaz'lam actor told TshisaLIVE that life was rough when he was starting out and a few times he had to hit back at the question with one of his own.

"I remember I was on the taxi once and someone grabbed my hat off my head and said‚ 'I know you! You are on TV‚ why are you riding in a taxi?' I asked her what she did for a living and she told me she was a teacher. I said to her‚ 'then why are you riding a taxi if you are a teacher? People don't really understand that this is a career like everyone else's. It is hard with that pressure."

Like most of us in our careers‚ actors stress about the randelas and often don't feel like they are paid enough.

"I am not paid what I deserve. I am not paid enough. It is because channel needs to pay more to the production houses and then the production house needs to pay actors more. If that happens‚ actors need to deliver and I feel like I have delivered. The problem is the industry at large. We are the gateway to Africa and we need to recognise that."