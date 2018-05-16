Veteran actress Baby Cele waited three days before telling her husband Thabo Maloka that she was moving to Durban to join the cast of Uzalo‚ she had only been married three months and she was scared he might convince her otherwise.

Cele was recently in Johannesburg with the Uzalo cast to meet friends and media‚ and told TshisaLIVE she waited a long time before joining the soapie late last year.

"They had approached me about four years ago but I was busy with another project and so I forgot about it. Last year‚ I was approached again and I thought I would really be missing out. I am glad it worked out like that because I might not have been married to my husband now if I had moved to Durban then."

She revealed that the couple had been in an on-and-off relationship for five years but did not live together before they decided to get hitched. So he was worried about the kids and being away from his wife.

"Unfortunately I had to leave three months after (the wedding). I didn't know if I should tell him (her husband). I thought if I discuss it with him‚ chances are he will change my mind. So‚ I signed the contract and only told him three days later. I didn't have the guts."

Cele said her husband was upset at first but she calmed him by telling him that Durban isn't that far.

"He did not take it well but after a few hours he got over it. I told him Durban is down the road and he can come anytime. He can wake up without me and be with me by the afternoon."

Cele has been all smiles since tying the knot to her long-time partner last year and said‚ despite the distance between them‚ the pair were madly in love.

"Married life is so beautiful. It is the best thing. We work very well as a team and I am glad that it has worked out like this. We waited a while but it was worth the wait."