Contrary to belief‚ Bontle Modiselle's happiness has nothing to do with the amount of stress she faces in life.

Unlike the rest of us stress pots‚ Modiselle just chooses to put a smile in the middle of a storm.

"I’m often asked why I seem consistently and genuinely happy‚ insinuating that I may have it easy. Where do I get all this energy? What are my secrets? I’d be lying if I told you there was a single solution or prerequisite to a standard formula."

Modiselle said she made a decision every single day to put her happiness first despite the situations she's faced with.