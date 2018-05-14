Rapper Priddy Ugly recently spoilt himself with a brand new VW Golf 7 GTI‚ but he has not forgotten his humble beginnings and where his dreams started.

Taking to Instagram Priddy reflected on how his family once called his grandmother's garage home.

"When me‚ my father and my mother moved to South Africa from Angola after my father’s 14-year long exile‚ we lived right where this car is parked. My grandmother’s home in Meadowlands‚ Soweto is where most of my dreams where engineered. Her garage was our home for 5 years‚ where myself and my parents slept‚ ate‚ bathed and dreamt of greener pastures."

Priddy said it was huge accomplishment to park his new car in that very same garage but that his dreams were still in the making.

"Today I parked my whip in that very garage‚ dreams still being engineered. The reality of my dreams is the product of my grandmother’s prayers."